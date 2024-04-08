Skip to content
Energy Minister: Lithuania offers to dismantle shuttered energy stations, provide Ukraine with spare parts

by Dmytro Basmat April 8, 2024 5:16 AM 2 min read
The NATO and Lithuanian flags fly over the summit venue on July 09, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Lithuania's Energy Ministry has proposed dismantling its country's shuttered power stations to provide Ukraine with the spare parts needed to repair damaged energy infrastructure, amid an increase in Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on April 7.

"I had a conversation with the Minister of Energy of Lithuania. They proposed to use their thermal power stations, which are closed. To use them as donors, that is, the possibility to dismantle and obtain the spare parts we need," Halushchenko said on national television.

Lithuania's offer comes in response to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's calls for post-Soviet Western allies to provide spare parts for the energy stations.

"We know that you have old Soviet-type equipment," said Shmyhal, during an interview with Estonia's ERR outlet. "It would help us a lot if we had spare parts to restore the affected power plant units and bring some of the power capacities back into operation."

Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in recent weeks launching multiple attacks against power plants. Shmyhal said that 80% of Ukraine's thermal generation has been destroyed in recent weeks.

Russian launched its largest attack on the country's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on March 22, leaving 1.5 million Ukrainians without power and losing approximately 20% of the country's power grid’s regulation capability.

On March 29, the state-owned energy company Centrenergo reported that Russian troops had destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast during a recent large-scale attack. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov claimed that the attacks have destroyed "almost all" of critical energy infrastructure in the region.

Halushchenko said that the best defense for Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure remains providing Ukraine with adequate air defense systems.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine, Lithuania ranks fourth in terms of overall aid to Ukraine as a percentage of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Since 2022, the country has delivered the equivalent of 1.54% of its GDP to support Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

IAEA confirms 3 direct strikes on main reactor containment structures of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the main reactor containment structures of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had suffered at least three direct strikes, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on April 7.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
2:51 AM

Budanov: Renewed Russian offensive expected in late spring, early summer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said that Ukraine should expect to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, with the offensive intensifying around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Budanov told German outlet ARD in an interview published on April 7.
8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
4:28 PM

Russian strikes injure 5 in Kharkiv.

The Russian attack struck an industrial zone and a central park in the city. Kharkiv, roughly 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.
7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
