Air Force: Ukraine downs 16 out of 18 drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 16 out of 18 Shahed-type drones launched by the Russian military overnight on Feb. 25, the Air Force announced.

The drones were destroyed over Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

According to Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, Russia also launched two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast. Both missiles were intercepted by air defense units.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on the morning of Feb. 25 that a Russian drone destroyed an outbuilding in the Nikopol district. There were no casualties, he said.

Drone attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Ukrainian forces reportedly downed 23 out of 31 Russian drones launched overnight on Feb. 23.