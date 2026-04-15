'A new model of warfare' — Ukraine's Defense Ministry announces drone assault units

Ukraine has introduced drone assault units that combine aerial and ground drones, the Defense Ministry announced on April 15.

"A new model of warfare is being introduced — drone assault units, which combine aerial and ground drones with infantry into a single system," the Defense Ministry said.

Kyiv continues to promote the production of cost-effective drones that aim to bolster Ukraine's defense and reduce human casualties.

"This approach has already shown results in the south, where a large amount of territory has been liberated since February, precisely due to the use of these latest units," the statement read.

The Defense Ministry said that tens of thousands of unmanned ground systems have already been produced and can replace people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, on April 13, praised Ukraine's achievements in unmanned systems, saying that Ukrainian drones carried out more than 22,000 front-line missions over three months.

"In other words, lives have been saved more than 22,000 times — a robot went into the most dangerous zones instead of a soldier. This is about high technology protecting the highest value: human life," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has sought cooperation with allies, leveraging battlefield experience and domestically produced arms as invaluable assets.

On April 14, Norway and Ukraine signed a defense declaration in Oslo aimed at deepening military cooperation, including joint drone production, following talks between Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

Ukraine and Germany elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership with the signing of a defense cooperation agreement during Zelensky's visit to Berlin on April 14.

With the U.S. and Israel at war with Iran, Ukraine has been open to helping Washington and its Middle Eastern allies, who have faced retaliation from Tehran.

Russia regularly sends out Shahed-type drones in mass attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. Moscow first received the drone technology from Tehran, and Iran has used Shahed drones in its strikes.

With Ukraine equipped to combat Iranian drones, Kyiv has signed 10-year defense partnerships with several Gulf countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.