President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine's defense industry and its importance to European security in an address on April 13.

The president's speech marked Ukraine's Defense Industry Worker Day, an annual holiday established in 2023 and observed on April 13.

Zelensky acknowledged workers in the arms industry as the "invisible heroes of our defense," while highlighting Ukraine's technological achievements and the long-term security partnerships Kyiv has formed with its allies.

"(W)e are building new cooperation with partners on weapons differently than in the 1990s or 2000s, when Ukrainian weapons and military capabilities were sold off like on Black Friday," Zelensky said.

"We are not holding a weapons fair or emptying our warehouses; we are offering a security partnership—one that is long-term and profitable for Ukraine."

Zelensky discussed the role of Ukrainian interceptor drones in the Middle East and the recent 10-year security agreements signed with Gulf nations. He also announced upcoming talks with European partners on joint air defense development.

"(A)s early as this week, we will have talks with the Europeans — negotiations on creating a joint air defense system," he said. "I am confident: either Ukraine will become an integral part of the European security system, or some in Europe risk becoming part of the 'Russian world.'"

The president went on to praise Ukraine's experience in maritime security, saying that its success with naval drones and other operations in the Black Sea is particularly relevant for those attempting to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Zelensky also discussed Ukraine's achievements in unmanned systems. He referenced the groundbreaking operation in July 2025, when Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade captured Russian troops using only drones and ground-based robotic platforms for the first time in history.

Ukrainian drones have carried out more than 22,000 front-line missions over three months, Zelensky said.

"In other words, lives have been saved more than 22,000 times — a robot went into the most dangerous zones instead of a soldier. This is about high technology protecting the highest value: human life."

The Ukrainian defense industry has scaled up rapidly since the start of Russia's full-scale war, with Kyiv pioneering technological developments in strike drones, electronic warfare stations, unmanned naval systems, and other weapons. In fall 2025, Zelensky reported that the majority of weapons used on the front lines were produced in Ukraine.

Earlier that year, Zelensky announced that Kyiv would soon begin exporting defense technologies and opening weapons production lines in partner countries as part of a broader effort to internationalize the country's arms production.

Ukraine has since signed joint defense development and production agreements with multiple foreign partners, and Ukrainian companies are attracting new investors abroad.