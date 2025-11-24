0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Monday, November 24, 2025
War

4 killed, 17 injured in Kharkiv amid Russian drone attack

1 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
4 killed, 17 injured in Kharkiv amid Russian drone attack
Russian attacks on Kharkiv overnight on Nov. 23, 2025 killed 4 and injured at least 17 people. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv on the evening of Nov. 23, killing at least four people and injuring at least 17, regional officials said.

Children aged 11 and 12 were among the civilians injured, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility were on fire, and emergency services reported building destruction across two districts.

The attack occurred as U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva to discuss a proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast this year, prompting a rise in attacks on towns and villages farther from the front line.


Just a few days ago, on Nov. 18, a seventeen-year-old girl was killed and nine others were injured in an overnight Russian missile attack on the city of Berestyn in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian military reportedly executes 5 Ukrainian POWs
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Kharkiv OblastDrone attackRussian attackCivilian casualties
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, November 24
Show More

Editors' Picks