4 killed, 17 injured in Kharkiv amid Russian drone attack

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv on the evening of Nov. 23, killing at least four people and injuring at least 17, regional officials said.



Children aged 11 and 12 were among the civilians injured, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility were on fire, and emergency services reported building destruction across two districts.



The attack occurred as U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva to discuss a proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.



Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast this year, prompting a rise in attacks on towns and villages farther from the front line.



Just a few days ago, on Nov. 18, a seventeen-year-old girl was killed and nine others were injured in an overnight Russian missile attack on the city of Berestyn in Kharkiv Oblast.