Russian military reportedly executes 5 Ukrainian POWs

Five Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were executed by Russian soldiers, Ukrainian mapping and analytical organization DeepState reported on Nov. 22.

Video footage posted by DeepState allegedly shows the moment Russian troops shot five Ukrainian soldiers as they were lying on the ground.

The organization says it is still investigating when and where the execution took place and has not yet named a location for the war crime.

Russian forces regularly execute Ukrainian soldiers as it continues to wage its war. Kyiv is already investigating evidence that Russian forces executed at least 322 Ukrainian POWs, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Oct. 6.

Executing POWs is considered a war crime and violates the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit torture, violence, and execution without a fair trial.

Russian troops reportedly shot dead two captured Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of Zatyshshia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, DeepState reported on Nov. 15.

The killers were eliminated by an FPV drone about 20 minutes later, the reputable mapping organization reported at the same time.