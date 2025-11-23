0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Monday, November 24, 2025
War

Russian military reportedly executes 5 Ukrainian POWs

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian military reportedly executes 5 Ukrainian POWs
A screenshot of footage reportedly showing Ukrainian soldiers being shot dead by Russian troops at an unidentified location, with the video posted on Nov. 22, 2025. (DeepState/Telegram)

Five Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were executed by Russian soldiers, Ukrainian mapping and analytical organization DeepState reported on Nov. 22.

Video footage posted by DeepState allegedly shows the moment Russian troops shot five Ukrainian soldiers as they were lying on the ground.

The organization says it is still investigating when and where the execution took place and has not yet named a location for the war crime.

Russian forces regularly execute Ukrainian soldiers as it continues to wage its war. Kyiv is already investigating evidence that Russian forces executed at least 322 Ukrainian POWs, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Oct. 6.

Executing POWs is considered a war crime and violates the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit torture, violence, and execution without a fair trial.

Russian troops reportedly shot dead two captured Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of Zatyshshia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, DeepState reported on Nov. 15.

The killers were eliminated by an FPV drone about 20 minutes later, the reputable mapping organization reported at the same time.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine downs Russian Mi-8 helicopter with deep strike drone for first time, military claims
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
UkraineRussiaRussian war crimesUkrainian POWsShootingGeneva Conventions
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks