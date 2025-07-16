3 killed, 40 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least three civilians and injured at least 40, including minors, over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 16.

Russian forces launched 400 drones against Ukraine in another mass attack overnight, including up to 255 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones, as well as one Iskander-M ballistic missile, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 198 drones, while 145 decoy drones disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare. The Iskander missile and 57 drones struck 12 locations, according to the statement.

Eight people were wounded and hospitalized in Vinnytsia Oblast following a barrage of drone strikes, local authorities said. Two industrial facilities were hit, resulting in large-scale fires. Four residential buildings were damaged in the region, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Kryvyi Rih was hit by waves of drones overnight, resulting in large-scale power outages, reported Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration. A 17-year-old boy was also reported injured.

A day earlier, Russian drone and artillery attacks injured three people — a 78-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 64 — in the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A 41-year-old woman was also injured by Russian drones in the Synelnykove district.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and five injured in Russian attacks against Kharkiv city and 10 other towns and villages. This included a 68-year-old man killed in Kupiansk and a 67-year-old man killed in the Prykolotne village.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv came under intensive fire, with at least 17 explosions occurring in just 20 minutes, Syniehubov reported. The strikes were concentrated on a civilian enterprise in the city's Kyivskyi district. Shahed drones attacked the facility, igniting a fire.

Syniehubov first reported at least three injuries in Kharkiv, but his later statement mentioned only one 54-year-old man injured in the city.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a civilian was injured during a drone attack near the border village of Hremiach, local authorities reported.

A 12-year-old girl was injured during a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor. She has been provided medical attention, he added.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast injured 11 civilians, including four in Rodynske and two in Druzhkivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured eight people over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, 10 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian missile attack against the town of Ochakiv on July 15 injured a 69-year-old man, Governor Vitalii Kim said. The victim is in stable condition. Two recreational facilities were also damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian shelling in the Velyka Pysarivka community killed a man, the regional military administration reported.

The attacks come as the U.S. and its NATO partners agreed to jointly provide Ukraine with additional Patriot air defenses, while U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Moscow on July 14 with "severe" tariffs unless it agrees to a peace deal within 50 days.