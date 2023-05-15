Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

2 civilians killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on 3 Ukrainian regions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2023 9:25 PM 2 min read
The first responders are working on the site of a Russian artillery attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 15, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the front-line village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast on May 15, killing a man and a woman aged 65, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Another civilian received shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian attack on Dvoricnha, located some 20 kilometers north of Kupiansk.

On the same day, Russian forces struck residential buildings in Kherson Oblast’s village of Lvove, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 79-year-old man and his 48-year-old son were injured in the shelling, said Prokudin. Lvove lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which Russian troops have regularly shelled after they had been pushed to the east bank last November.

The Nikopol district in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was also targeted with Russian artillery fire on May 15, wrote Serhii Lysak, the regional governor.

The Russian attack reportedly wounded three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, as well as damaged 14 apartment buildings and seven private residences. Nine farm buildings, three enterprises, a car service station, and five cars were also damaged in the area.

Located across the nearly 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Nikopol, once home to over 100,000, continues to be shelled constantly.

Watch our video interview about the evacuation of civilians from the front lines
Shortage of air defense missiles endangers Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russian attacks
Over last winter, Ukraine successfully withstood Russia’s months-long campaign targeting energy infrastructure with barrages of missiles and drones. But that achievement came with a cost. Having shot down hundreds of Russian rockets and kamikaze drones since October, Ukraine’s Air Force is now fac…
Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.