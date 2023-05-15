2 civilians killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on 3 Ukrainian regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the front-line village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast on May 15, killing a man and a woman aged 65, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Another civilian received shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian attack on Dvoricnha, located some 20 kilometers north of Kupiansk.

On the same day, Russian forces struck residential buildings in Kherson Oblast’s village of Lvove, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 79-year-old man and his 48-year-old son were injured in the shelling, said Prokudin. Lvove lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which Russian troops have regularly shelled after they had been pushed to the east bank last November.

The Nikopol district in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was also targeted with Russian artillery fire on May 15, wrote Serhii Lysak, the regional governor.

The Russian attack reportedly wounded three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, as well as damaged 14 apartment buildings and seven private residences. Nine farm buildings, three enterprises, a car service station, and five cars were also damaged in the area.

Located across the nearly 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Nikopol, once home to over 100,000, continues to be shelled constantly.