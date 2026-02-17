1 killed, 25 injured across Ukraine as Russia launches latest mass missile, drone attack

At least one person has been killed and 25 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 17.

In a major mass attack overnight, Russia launched 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, one Х-59/69-type cruise missile and 396 long-range drones of various types at Ukraine, the Air Force said.

According to the Air Force, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted all of the cruise missiles and 367 drones.

The four ballistic missiles and 18 of the drones made it through Ukraine's air defense network, striking 13 locations, while debris fell in eight locations.

Overall, nine people were injured by the long-range mass attack, including children, as twelve Ukrainian regions were targeted, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The extent to which Russia disregards peace efforts: a massive missile and drone strike against Ukraine right before the next round of talks in Geneva," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

"Main targets — energy and civilian infrastructure."

In Odesa, long-range Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential homes saw three civilians injured, according to regional governor Serhii Lysak.

According to Zelensky, the city has been left without heating and water supply.

Across Ukraine, a further 15 Ukrainians were injured and one killed in front-line areas, regional authorities reported.

One 68-year-old woman was killed and six other residents — including two children — were injured in Russian drone attacks in the area of Kyrykivka in Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

Six civilians where injured in Kherson Oblast over Feb. 16 as dozens of coastal communites were attacked by Russian drones from positions on the other side of the Dnipro River, oblast governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men were injured in Russian attacks near the front-line city of Kupiansk, regional administration head Oleh Syniehubov said.

One civilian was injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as Russian forces targeted 35 settlements in the region, according to governor Ivan Fedorov.