Russian drone violated Moldovan airspace during 10-hour attack on Kyiv, Chisinau says

Russian drones violated Moldova's airspace during Moscow's mass overnight attack against Kyiv, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Nov. 29.

The incident marks the third such violation in nine days, and forced Moldova to temporarily close its airspace.

"On their way to kill civilians, Russian drones again violated Moldovan airspace, forcing its temporary closure. We condemn these attacks and stand with Ukraine," Sandu wrote on X.

Two drones entered Moldovan airspace late on Nov. 28, the country's Interior Ministry reported. The illegal drone flights posed a "direct danger to aviation safety" and Moldova temporarily closed airspace for an hour and 10 minutes.

Ukrainian authorities identified the UAVs as Russian-made Gerbera drones, the cheaper and less deadly equivalent of Iranian Shaheds. According to Moldova's Interior Ministry, restrictions on flights were lifted once both drones returned to Ukrainian territory.

Russia's airspace breaches represent "hostile actions of intimidation and destabilization" against Moldova, the ministry said.

The latest violation occurred during a 10-hour Russian missile and drone attack against Kyiv that left two dead in the capital and 38 injured. Strikes in Kyiv Oblast also killed a third woman and left three others hospitalized.

Earlier this week, Moldovan authorities reported that a Russian drone violated the country's airspace during a mass attack on Ukraine on Nov. 25. Moldova's Foreign Ministry called the incident "unacceptable" and issued a warning to the Russian ambassador.

Moldova also reported a similar violation on Nov. 20.