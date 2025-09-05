Slovak, Ukrainian leaders meet to discuss energy after oil pipeline attacks

President Volodomyr Zelensky and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met on Sept. 5 in Uzhhorod, a regional capital in western Ukraine, the Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported.

The meeting follows Ukrainian strikes in August on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia.

Fico also met with European Council President Antonio Costa at a Ukrainian border checkpoint on Sept. 5.

The Slovak delegation in Uzhhorod included Deputy Prime Minister Denisa Sakova and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, according to the Slovak publication Dennik N.

Zelensky was accompanied by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, told reporters at a briefing on Sept. 5 that Ukraine and Slovakia would discuss bilateral cooperation and energy infrastructure.

"Despite Russia's daily attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy, Ukraine remains a reliable partner," Tykhyi said.

"The transportation of oil and gas through Russian territory is the responsibility of the Russian side. Not only Slovakia, but also other countries, in particular Hungary, have expressed their concerns in this regard," Tykhyi added.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Sept. 2, Fico pledged to discuss with Zelensky attacks on energy infrastructure and argued that they were "unacceptable."

Fico was referring to recent Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia.

The Druzhba pipeline is one of the world's largest oil networks and remains a lifeline for Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still importing Russian crude through the system.

Since returning to office in 2023, Fico has ended military aid to Ukraine from Slovak army stocks and questioned EU sanctions on Russia. In the past, Fico has also vowed to block Kyiv's NATO accession — a move that requires the agreement of all 32 members, including Slovakia.

As relations between Bratislava and Moscow continue to deepen, European allies have criticized Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for their ties to Moscow.