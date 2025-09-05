KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Slovak, Ukrainian leaders meet to discuss energy after oil pipeline attacks

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Slovak, Ukrainian leaders meet to discuss energy after oil pipeline attacks
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Great Hall of the People on September 4, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

President Volodomyr Zelensky and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met on Sept. 5 in Uzhhorod, a regional capital in western Ukraine, the Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported.

The meeting follows Ukrainian strikes in August on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia.

Fico also met with European Council President Antonio Costa at a Ukrainian border checkpoint on Sept. 5.

The Slovak delegation in Uzhhorod included Deputy Prime Minister Denisa Sakova and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, according to the Slovak publication Dennik N.

Zelensky was accompanied by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, told reporters at a briefing on Sept. 5 that Ukraine and Slovakia would discuss bilateral cooperation and energy infrastructure.

"Despite Russia's daily attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy, Ukraine remains a reliable partner," Tykhyi said.

"The transportation of oil and gas through Russian territory is the responsibility of the Russian side. Not only Slovakia, but also other countries, in particular Hungary, have expressed their concerns in this regard," Tykhyi added.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Sept. 2, Fico pledged to discuss with Zelensky attacks on energy infrastructure and argued that they were "unacceptable."

Fico was referring to recent Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia.

The Druzhba pipeline is one of the world's largest oil networks and remains a lifeline for Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still importing Russian crude through the system.

Since returning to office in 2023, Fico has ended military aid to Ukraine from Slovak army stocks and questioned EU sanctions on Russia. In the past, Fico has also vowed to block Kyiv's NATO accession — a move that requires the agreement of all 32 members, including Slovakia.

As relations between Bratislava and Moscow continue to deepen, European allies have criticized Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for their ties to Moscow.

Slovakia increasing Russian gas imports, aims to ‘standardize relations’ with Moscow, Fico tells Putin
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 2 that he will seek to normalize relations with Moscow, as Bratislava moves to gradually increase Russian gas imports through the TurkStream pipeline.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
SlovakiaUkraineRussiaRobert FicoVolodymyr ZelenskyEnergy infrastructureSanctions
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 5
Friday, September 5
Show More

Editors' Picks