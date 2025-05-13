Zelensky will only meet with Putin in Istanbul, lower-level talks pointless, aide says

President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13, explaining that talks with lower-level representatives would be pointless.

Zelensky has invited Putin to peace talks in Turkey on May 15, which would mark their first meeting during the full-scale war. Moscow has declared readiness to launch direct talks with Kyiv this week, but has not confirmed a possible meeting of the two leaders.

"No, of course. Well, this is not the format," Podolyak said when asked about Zelensky meeting another Russian representative if the Kremlin's chief does not attend.

According to the advisor, even high-level Russian officials like ministers cannot make fundamental decisions on ending the war.

"That is, only Putin can make a decision to continue the war or stop the war," Podolyak added.

The comments echo Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak, who said that Putin might "delegate the technical and preparatory stages," but Ukraine understands "who is ultimately in charge."

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the potential meeting between the two leaders, suggesting he might attend as well.

"Thursday's meeting between Russia and Ukraine is very important. I strongly pushed for it to happen. I think good things can come from it," the U.S. president said.

Reacting to Trump's comment, Zelensky said he welcomed the possibility of Trump attending the meeting in Turkey, calling it "the right idea."

Ukraine and its European allies have urged an unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12 as the first step toward peace. Russia has ignored this proposal, continuing its attacks on Ukraine.

Asked by the Kyiv Independent whether Zelensky plans to make the trip even if Russia does not support the truce or if Putin declines to attend, a source close to the president said, "We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire."

The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky took place in 2019 in Paris during a Normandy Format summit. Since then, there have been no direct in-person meetings between the two leaders.

Ukraine and Russia have not held direct peace talks since the unsuccessful negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.