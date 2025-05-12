Only Putin can make real decisions in peace talks with Ukraine, Zelensky's chief of staff suggests

Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak voiced doubt about leading negotiations with anyone from Russia except President Vladimir Putin, implying only the Russian leader can make real decisions, according to Yermak's interview with RBC-Ukraine published on May 12.

Yermak's remarks follow President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement that he is ready to meet Putin for talks in Turkey on May 15.

The Kremlin has sought to position itself as open to talks, while simultaneously rejecting a ceasefire proposal by Kyiv and its Western partners. Moscow has also proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine this week, but did not comment on a potential face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

When asked whether Ukraine would consider negotiating with anyone from Russia other than Putin, Yermak responded: "Do you know who else in Russia makes decisions of this level and is able to ensure their implementation?"

"Of course, he (Putin) will delegate the technical and preparatory stages, but we understand who is ultimately in charge," Zelensky's chief of staff added.

Yermak said Ukraine is open to peace talks, but not under the Kremlin’s current conditions.

"Russia will try to escape the sanctions by using the negotiation process as a cover. This format is driven by a clear desire to mislead everyone," he stressed.

The Ukrainian official confirmed that Zelensky's administration continues to insist on a monitored 30-day ceasefire as a precondition for starting negotiations.

"There is a joint position with our partners: first, a ceasefire, then talks. That's also reflected in all recent statements on both sides of the Atlantic," Yermak noted.

Moscow has rejected the May 12 truce and instead suggested resuming talks in Istanbul on May 15.

Yermak dismissed this as a stalling tactic: "We've negotiated with... (Russia) for years, and we know how they can stall for time. Above all, Ukraine wants a just and lasting peace. We won't give Russia a chance to blame us for disrupting the peace process."

The official said that the next step is entirely up to Moscow.

"If Russia agrees, then we move on to the next stage, which is also clear and which our partners are ready for. If not, then please, there should be pressure on Russia through sanctions and other actions, absolutely concrete and clear."

Ukraine accused Russia of ignoring the truce proposal as a Russian drone reportedly attacked a freight train in Donetsk Oblast on May 12, injuring a driver.

Kyiv has already agreed to a U.S.-backed proposal for a 30-day truce, saying it is prepared to move forward if Moscow reciprocates. So far, the Kremlin has refused, instead proposing talks, which, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Russia wishes to be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."

The Istanbul talks refer to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia held in Turkey in late March 2022, which outlined potential terms for a peace deal.

In the three years since the failed talks, Russian propaganda networks have frequently promoted the idea that peace was almost achieved in Istanbul before Western leaders, in particular then-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, allegedly pressured Zelensky to reject the deal and continue fighting.

In reality, leaked documents from 2022 show that Moscow's first peace offer amounted to Ukraine's effective surrender, including massive troop reductions, abandonment of advanced weapons, and recognition of Russian control over occupied territories.