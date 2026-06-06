Russian attacks kill 15, injure over 70 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 15 people and injured more than 70 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 6.

Ukrainian forces downed 249 out of the 272 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Nineteen drones struck 11 different locations, and debris fell in 13 areas, according to the statement.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing two people and injuring at least five others, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

On the morning of June 6, a Russian drone hit an industrial infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least four people, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

A Russian attack near Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and injured two elderly men and a woman over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on June 6, 2026. (State Emergency Service)

Eight civilians suffered injuries after Russian drones targeted a postal service vehicle and a gas station in Chernihiv Oblast, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian drone attacks injured six people in Sumy Oblast, local authorities reported. A 55-year-old man was injured in the Seredyna-Buda community during Russian shelling.

Six people were killed in Dobropillia, Mykolaivka and Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Nineteen more people were injured in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 50 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Six people were killed and 27 others were injured, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.