Zelensky warns Russia preparing mass strike

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Oct. 6 that Russia is preparing a large-scale attack on Ukraine and urged citizens to take air raid alerts seriously, citing recent intelligence.

"Please, please, take care of yourself. Please respond to signals of missile danger," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The president said Ukraine's emergency services and air force were ready to respond to the Russian attack "to the extent that our means of protection allow."

Zelensky called on Ukraine's allies, particularly in Europe and the U.S., to transfer any means of protection to the country if they can.

"The world is bigger than Russian evil, and protecting life must be a common cause. I thank everyone who is really helping," he said.

He did not specify when the attacks were expected to take place.

At least 13 people were killed and 104 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day as a Russian air strike damaged a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, local authorities said on Oct. 6.

In recent weeks, Russia has increasingly launched jet-powered attack drones toward the capital around the clock, bringing air raid alerts, air defense fire, and explosions into the middle of workdays, commutes, and afternoons in the city.

At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in Kyiv and the surrounding region between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, according to a Kyiv Independent count based on official reports. The highest number of injuries came on Sept. 25, when at least 59 people were wounded as drones caught residents in the middle of the working day.

Some 62% of Ukrainians are ready to endure Russia's war for as long as necessary, according to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll published Oct. 6.

The share has remained largely unchanged since late July and early August, despite the beginning of intensified Russian attacks using jet-powered drones and strikes on civilian infrastructure during the survey period. KIIS said the results show that the attacks had not led to a decline in Ukrainians' willingness to endure the war as of Sept. 21.