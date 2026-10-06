Russian strikes kill 13, injure 104 across Ukraine, damage Kryvyi Rih hospital

At least 13 people were killed and 104 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day as a Russian air strike damaged a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, local authorities said on Oct. 6.

In the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked the hospital with Banderol missiles, chair of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported. The Banderol missile is a cheap Russian cruise missile that is often used to target front-line cities.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said that four people were injured in the attack, including two medical workers.

Elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three others over the past day, Hanzha said on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

Overall, overnight on Oct. 6, Russian forces launched 137 Shahed-type attack drones, including 49 jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 114 drones, while strikes were recorded at 17 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at four locations, the Air Force said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the surrounding region, killing seven people and injuring 70 people, including children, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv suffered the most, with dozens of people being injured in a Russian Oct. 5 glide bomb attack.

"The enemy attacked Kharkiv with at least three glide bombs (KABs), with strikes recorded in the Slobidskyi district," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a post on Telegram.

A residential building in Kharkiv damaged in Russian strike on Oct. 5, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and 11 were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In the northeastern Sumy Oblast, as a result of Russian drone strikes, a 49-year-old man was killed and four people were injured, regional authorities said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks in the region killed one person and injured four others, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the past day, Russia carried out 955 attacks on 58 settlements of the region — eight people were injured in the attacks, regional authorities said.