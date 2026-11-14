US Democrats direct Musk to preserve records on Ukraine's Starlink restriction, WSJ reports

Senate Democrats have ordered SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to preserve all records related to the restriction of Ukraine's Starlink/Starshield service, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Nov. 13, citing a letter reviewed by the outlet.

The order comes as Ukraine once again faces significant disruptions to the vital military communications system. The restrictions limit Starshield's operating speed to 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour), limiting Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian strike drones.

The letter demands Musk preserve all documentation regarding the service shut-downs in from Oct. 13-24 and again on Nov. 12, the WSJ reports.

"The October and November restrictions now raise the disturbing possibility that these vulnerabilities persist even within systems on which the U.S. government relies," Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons wrote.

The senators call on SpaceX to provide records from Sept. 1, including any communications related to Ukraine's Starlink and Starshield service in addition to communications between Musk, SpaceX officials, the White House, and the U.S. Defense Department.

Shaheen and Coons say the interference with Ukraine's Starlink service "raises serious questions about the control SpaceX has" over national security matters. It also denounces the company's "opaque decision-making."

The letter orders SpaceX to confirm its compliance with lawmakers' demands and respond to oversight inquiries by Nov. 30.

SpaceX has denied President Volodymyr Zelensky's reports of renewed speed caps in comments to the press.

"This is false. There has been no change," the company told Axios.

After the extended Starshield disruption in October, Musk claimed that he was not responsible for the decision to restrict Ukraine's service — despite reporting that Musk proposed the plan to U.S. President Donald Trump, who was pressuring Kyiv to pause attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Musk then alleged that Ukraine had violated Starlink's terms of service, a claim Kyiv has denied.

Following their sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections earlier in November, Democrats in Congress plan to launch an investigation the White House's handling of the war in Ukraine — and Musk's involvement — in January 2027.