Russian attacks kill 6, injure 45 across Ukraine over past day as Kyiv endures almost nonstop air raid alerts

Russian attacks killed six people and injured 45 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Nov. 15-16.



Kyiv experienced more than 20 air raid alerts over the 24-hour period amid the threat of potential Russian attacks. The capital recorded 16 alerts on Nov. 15, eight of them triggered by missile threats, followed by another seven by 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 16. Meanwhile, local authorities reported no casualties from Russian attacks in the capital on Nov. 15-16.

Alongside attacks on Kyiv, Russian forces launched 158 long-range attack drones against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 16, including 77 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said.

By around 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted 131 drones, 55 of them jet-powered. Several drones remained in Ukrainian airspace as of the morning, the Air Force added, without specifying how many.

Drone strikes were recorded at 19 locations, while falling debris from intercepted drones was reported at 11 locations, according to the report.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure overnight on Nov. 16 caused power outages in six Ukrainian oblasts: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Ternopil, and Cherkasy, the Energy Ministry said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 63-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on the Synelnykove District on Nov. 15, while two more people were wounded in an overnight attack on the city of Pavlohrad on Nov. 16, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russian forces attacked Dnipro, the regional capital, twice on the morning of Nov. 16. A strike at around 7 a.m. local time injured a 44-year-old woman and damaged several apartment buildings. A second attack, at around 8 a.m., hit a road, killing one person and injuring 13 others, according to the local authorities.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people in the town of Druzhkivka and another person in the village of Lvivka. Four more people were injured elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian drone attacks injured nine people, including a 15-year-old boy, over the past day, the local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked 12 settlements, including the regional capital of Kharkiv, over the past day, injuring four people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked 44 settlements over the past day, injuring four people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a Russian drone struck a house on Nov. 15, injuring three people, Ukraine's Emergency Service reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others over the past day. Russian forces struck 44 settlements in the region 910 times using aircraft, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and artillery, according to the local authorities.