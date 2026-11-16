Ukraine reportedly strikes Crimean Bridge, forcing temporary traffic halt

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Crimean Bridge was struck on Nov. 16, prompting temporary traffic restrictions on the crossing linking occupied Crimea with mainland Russia, Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said.

The reported strike comes as Ukraine has intensified attacks on transport infrastructure in and around occupied Crimea, seeking to disrupt Russian military supply routes to Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine.

Aksyonov said at around 8 a.m. local time that traffic restrictions would remain in place until approximately midday and that an emergency response headquarters had been set up.

The pro-Ukrainian monitoring channel Crimean Wind reported that a strike hit one of the arches of the bridge's navigable span at around 5:38 a.m. local time. The channel said inspections of the structure were underway.

Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that around 2,000 cars were stuck in a traffic jam on the bridge and that it had been attacked by drones.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the damage at the time of publication. Kyiv had not commented on the strike against the bridge.

The Kyiv Independent reached out to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) for further information about the reported attack.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, connects Russia's Krasnodar Krai with the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula across the Kerch Strait. Built following Russia's 2014 occupation of Crimea, the bridge road section opened in 2018, while passenger rail services began in 2019.

The bridge has been a target of Ukrainian attacks since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. A truck bomb damaged the crossing in October 2022, while Ukrainian naval drones struck it again in July 2023.

Ukraine has also stepped up attacks on other transport infrastructure in Crimea in recent months. On June 21, Ukrainian forces struck targets on both sides of the Crimean Bridge, including maritime oil transportation infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and an oil depot in occupied Kerch.

On June 23, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported destroying a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal, a key route used by Russian forces to transport military supplies across the peninsula.

read also Growing up abroad, Ukrainian child refugees redefine the meaning of home



