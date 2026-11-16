Fuel depot in Azov, Russia reportedly in flames following Ukrainian drone attacks

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Oil facilities in the Russian city of Azov was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack on Nov. 16, leaving at least one site in flames.

The strike comes as Ukraine continues to utilize long-range drones to pummel the Russian oil facilities powering Moscow's armed forces.

Ukrainian monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ reported that an oil depot in Azov, in Russia's Rostov Oblast, about 142 km (88 miles) from the Ukrainian border, was on fire at approximately 4 a.m. local time.

Eyewitness footage from the scene shows what appears to be an oil facility burning and illuminating the night sky.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage from Azov, Russia shows what appears to be an oil facility burning following Ukrainian attacks on Nov. 15, 2026. (Exilenova_plus / Telegram)

Russian opposition outlet Astra reported that a fire may have started near two different, adjacent oil facilities.

One site, the Azov oil depot, operated by the company "Flash Energy", stores petroleum products. Another nearby site stores liquid, solid, and gaseous fuels, according to Astra open-source analyses.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the damage or targets of the site at the time of publication.

The city of Azov, situated on the left bank of the Don River about 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) from the Sea of Azov, has been the target of previous Ukrainian attacks.

On Sept. 26, Ukrainian forces struck the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant, ​​damaging optical and foundry production facilities, an assembly section, an electroplating workshop, and a facility used to manufacture printed circuit boards.

On July 10, the Azovnefteprodukt oil depot in Azov was hit during a massive Ukrainian attack against Russian energy sites.

The latest strikes on Azov follow President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement that Ukrainian strikes have neutralized 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

Zelensky said continued strikes on Russia's oil sites are in response to Moscow's bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of the upcoming winter, which have caused blackouts and water outages across the country.