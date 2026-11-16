Bringing in Ukraine, other members is path to EU's global influence, says Finland's Stubb, EU officials

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The best way to give the EU a stronger voice and influence on the world stage is to enlarge the bloc with new members like Ukraine, top EU officials and Finnish President Alexander Stubb said at the bloc's high-level EU Enlargement Forum in Brussels on Nov. 16.

The events come after the EU published positive reviews of the accession progress made by Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania and laid out the reforms still required to bring the four countries into full alignment with Brussels.

But "enlargement should not be viewed merely as a technical process. It is a strategic and geopolitical instrument," Stubb said at the opening of the event.

"Power is about size. The bigger the EU, the more global power we can project," Stubb said.

And the EU's Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos emphasized at a press conference the specific contributions that countries like Ukraine and Moldova make to European security.

In the case of Ukraine, it brings "one of Europe's strongest and most battle-tested armies," Kos said, while Moldova brings with it "unmatched experience in countering cognitive warfare."

For European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expanding the EU is not just about prosperity; it also helps the bloc "decide our own future."

Despite being by far Kyiv's most important source of support, the EU has been repeatedly sidelined by the U.S. and Russia from peace talks, having to fight for a seat each time.

Ukraine has agreed that the EU should be represented, but the thorny question of who can speak for Europe has further hamstrung progress.

For Kos, enlargement is "part of this answer," as it will help "make sure Europe is strong enough to speak for itself, and strong enough to take control for itself."

And for Stubb, Ukraine's accession brings benefits beyond Europe's immediate need for a stronger voice on the world stage.

"Ukraine's EU membership is not only a security guarantee, but also a deterrence for Europe as a whole," Stubb said.

"Enlargement... should once again become one of the central strategic projects of our time," he added.