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EU greenlights largest ever cash-for-reforms payment to Ukraine

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by Chris Powers
EU greenlights largest ever cash-for-reforms payment to Ukraine
Demonstrators holding flags of Ukraine and the European Union in Paris, France, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Amaury Cornu / Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

The EU signed off on 7.9 billion euros ($8.7 billion) in fresh budget support for Ukraine on Nov. 16, a reward for Kyiv's progress on several key reforms and the largest single such payment the bloc has awarded.

The payment comes toward the end of a year in which Ukraine's budget shortfall spiraled due to a combination of reduced tax revenue from Russia's Black Sea blockade and increased defense costs — whether for soldiers' salaries, increased drone production, or research spending to counter Russia's jet-powered Shahed drones and ballistic missiles.

Despite rising costs, the EU and Ukraine were able to confirm that sufficient financial support is available for 2026, provided Kyiv continues implementing reforms.

"This payment follows Ukraine's fulfillment of over 20 target steps that relate to various reforms in key areas," reads a press statement announcing the new financial support.

These reforms centered on the judiciary, the fight against corruption and money laundering, and the energy, agricultural, and environmental sectors, among others.

Of the package, about 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) are sourced from the 90-billion-euro ($99 billion) Ukraine Support Loan approved in April 2026.

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(Julia Zakharevych / Kyiv independent)

The 7.9 billion euros is the latest tranche of an EU funding stream called the Ukraine Facility, which provides financial assistance to Kyiv in tranches, tied to Ukraine passing reforms on schedule that are required for its EU membership bid.

The fund is also occasionally supplemented with donations from other countries, such as Norway, which support Ukraine's plans to join the EU even if they themselves remain outside the bloc.

More payments are expected to go out via the Ukraine Facility until the end of 2027, in line with a series of reform deadlines agreed between Brussels and Kyiv.

After that, a new EU budget will be in place, which is currently being negotiated between EU countries and is expected to include significant financial help for Ukraine.

And separately, EU leaders are set to discuss an additional 45 billion euro ($50 billion) loan for Ukraine when they meet between Nov. 26 and 27.

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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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