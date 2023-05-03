Zelensky visits Finland for summit with Nordic leaders

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Finland for a one-day summit with leaders of the Nordic countries, the Washington Post reported on May 3.

According to the Washington Post, Zelensky is expected to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine with four ministers at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir are all in attendance.

“There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia,” Frederiksen said in a statement.

“We must help rebuild Ukraine and keep alive the hope for a normal everyday life and a just future on the other side of the war," Frederiksen added.

Ukraine's peace initiative as well as its relationship with the European Union and NATO are also expected to be topics of discussion, the Washington Post wrote.

The Nordic countries have all provided considerable financial and military aid since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On May 2, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported that Denmark will send Ukraine a $250 million military aid package, its largest to date.

The package will include mine clearance machines, ammunition, field bridges, and funds for air defense, according to the report.