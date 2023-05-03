Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky visits Finland for summit with Nordic leaders

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2023 1:23 PM 2 min read
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky prior talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, 2023. (Photo: VESA MOILANEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Finland for a one-day summit with leaders of the Nordic countries, the Washington Post reported on May 3.

According to the Washington Post, Zelensky is expected to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine with four ministers at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir are all in attendance.  

“There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia,” Frederiksen said in a statement.

“We must help rebuild Ukraine and keep alive the hope for a normal everyday life and a just future on the other side of the war," Frederiksen added.

Ukraine's peace initiative as well as its relationship with the European Union and NATO are also expected to be topics of discussion, the Washington Post wrote.

The Nordic countries have all provided considerable financial and military aid since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On May 2, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported that Denmark will send Ukraine a $250 million military aid package, its largest to date.

The package will include mine clearance machines, ammunition, field bridges, and funds for air defense, according to the report.

Ukraine war latest: Parliament extends martial law; 8 assault brigades ‘fully formed’
Key developments on May 2: * Blinken says counteroffensive planned within weeks * 8 Offensive Guard brigades ‘fully formed,’ others in progress * US believes Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months * CBC: 2 Canadians killed in Bakhmut * Parliament extends martial law, defines Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.