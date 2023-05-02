Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Denmark to send $250 million worth of military aid in record package to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 6:11 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will provide Ukraine with the biggest military aid pacakage to date worth $250 million, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported on May 2, citing Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The package will include mine clearance machines, ammunition, field bridges, and funds for air defense to Ukraine, according to the report.

"The donation can hopefully help to ensure that Ukraine gets an even better starting point for becoming master of its own house," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said as quoted by the DR, referring to Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive.

The package means Denmark will "help the Ukrainian air defense; it's in demand," he added.

Denmark has so far disbursed 11 billion kroner ($1.6 billion) of help to Ukraine, according to the DR.

Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly purchase and donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by "early" 2024, the DR reported on April 20.

The Danish government has also pledged 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. Poulsen said after a meeting of the Danish Foreign Affairs Council that "at least" 80 Leopard 1 tanks will be transferred to Ukraine by the end of 2023.

On April 3, Denmark also announced a collaborative effort with Norway to transfer 8,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine.

According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the artillery shells are intended to be used with the Caesar self-propelled howitzers pledged by Denmark in mid-January. The ammunition is expected to be shipped with the systems, which are likely to arrive in Ukraine "in the next month."

Patriot air defense faces its toughest challenge ever in Ukraine
The wait is over — after almost a year of refusals and hesitation, Western-provided MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems have finally arrived and become operational in Ukraine. On April 21 and 26, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the full employment of two Patriot batteries. As Ukraine’s own Soviet-er…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.