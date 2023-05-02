Denmark to send $250 million worth of military aid in record package to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will provide Ukraine with the biggest military aid pacakage to date worth $250 million, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported on May 2, citing Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The package will include mine clearance machines, ammunition, field bridges, and funds for air defense to Ukraine, according to the report.

"The donation can hopefully help to ensure that Ukraine gets an even better starting point for becoming master of its own house," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said as quoted by the DR, referring to Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive.

The package means Denmark will "help the Ukrainian air defense; it's in demand," he added.

Denmark has so far disbursed 11 billion kroner ($1.6 billion) of help to Ukraine, according to the DR.

Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly purchase and donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by "early" 2024, the DR reported on April 20.

The Danish government has also pledged 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. Poulsen said after a meeting of the Danish Foreign Affairs Council that "at least" 80 Leopard 1 tanks will be transferred to Ukraine by the end of 2023.

On April 3, Denmark also announced a collaborative effort with Norway to transfer 8,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine.

According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the artillery shells are intended to be used with the Caesar self-propelled howitzers pledged by Denmark in mid-January. The ammunition is expected to be shipped with the systems, which are likely to arrive in Ukraine "in the next month."