Zelensky unveils new composition of Ukraine's Security Council

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Rustem Umerov stands in the Ukrainian parliament during voting on his nomination as defense minister in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 19 announced the updated composition of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, following the country's latest government reshuffle.

While the composition of the council remains largely unchanged, several key changes were introduced. Rustem Umerov, who previously served as Ukraine's defense minister since, was appointed secretary of the council, replacing Oleksandr Lytvynenko. Lytvynenko is reportedly under consideration for an ambassadorial position in Serbia, according to officials.

Returning members include Yuliia Svyrydenko and Denys Shmyhal, both of whom served on the previous council. A notable newcomer is Oleksii Sobolev, recently appointed to lead a newly created agency that combines the economy, ecology, and agriculture ministries.

The National Security and Defense Council is a powerful coordinating body in Ukraine, responsible for shaping military, security, and foreign policy amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. Its composition was last updated in 2024.

The full list of current members is available on the presidential website.

In addition to updating the security council, Zelensky recently announced a major government reshuffle. As part of the reshuffle, Svyrydenko was nominated to replace Shmyhal as prime minister. Shmyhal, the longest-serving prime minister in Ukraine's history, was offered a senior role in the new Cabinet as defense minister, succeeding Umerov.

Saturday, July 19
Saturday, July 19
