Zelensky: Ukraine to help launch equivalent of Diia in other countries

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared during his nightly address on June 2 that Ukraine was helping other countries in Europe, Latin America, and Africa to develop the equivalent of Diia, the state mobile application for government services.

Dubbed "the state in a smartphone," Diia was launched by the Digital Transformation Ministry in 2020.

Ukrainians can access digitized versions of various official documents, including their passport, driver's license, vehicle registration, or tax ID. It is also possible to do things like register a business or the birth of one's child on the app.

Digital transformation was also one of the main topics of discussion during Estonian President Alar Karis' visit to Kyiv on June 2, according to the President's Office.

"Previously, Ukrainians looked to Estonia as an example in the development of digital solutions," Zelensky said.

Estonia has long been considered to be one of the forerunners of digital transformation at the state level. However, according to Zelensky, a state app modeled after Diia is now being developed in Estonia.

"What is convenient and beneficial for millions of Ukrainians will undoubtedly become convenient and beneficial for other nations as well," Zelensky added.

Both Zelensky and Karis reportedly discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and Estonia in the field of digitalization.