Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine to help launch equivalent of Diia in other countries

by Kate Tsurkan June 2, 2023 9:58 PM 2 min read
Silhouettes of people standing in front of a screen with the logo for Diia are seen as new digital products were showcased during the Diia Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 5, 2020. (Photo by Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared during his nightly address on June 2 that Ukraine was helping other countries in Europe, Latin America, and Africa to develop the equivalent of Diia, the state mobile application for government services.

Dubbed "the state in a smartphone," Diia was launched by the Digital Transformation Ministry in 2020.

Ukrainians can access digitized versions of various official documents, including their passport, driver's license, vehicle registration, or tax ID. It is also possible to do things like register a business or the birth of one's child on the app.

Digital transformation was also one of the main topics of discussion during Estonian President Alar Karis' visit to Kyiv on June 2, according to the President's Office.

"Previously, Ukrainians looked to Estonia as an example in the development of digital solutions," Zelensky said.

Estonia has long been considered to be one of the forerunners of digital transformation at the state level. However, according to Zelensky, a state app modeled after Diia is now being developed in Estonia.

"What is convenient and beneficial for millions of Ukrainians will undoubtedly become convenient and beneficial for other nations as well," Zelensky added.

Both Zelensky and Karis reportedly discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and Estonia in the field of digitalization.  

Oleksii Vitchenko: A call to invest in Ukraine’s tech sector
I’ve had many talks with investors and foreign entrepreneurs throughout the last year. And the sentiment that I kept hearing was that IT in Ukraine should not be an investment priority because there are more important industries in need of restoration in Ukraine. But that’s precisely the point.
The Kyiv IndependentOleksii Vitchenko
Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
