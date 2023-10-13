Zelensky: Ukraine prioritizing domestic arms production, digitalization

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is prioritizing domestic arms manufacturing and comprehensive digitalization efforts for weapons accounting, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Oct. 12.

“The Minister of Strategic Industries has already presented reports to me on several fronts: armor, missiles, and ATGMs. Today, at the staff meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations presented a report on EW – electronic warfare. We are developing a comprehensive program for all these directions with clear timelines and volumes,” he said late on Oct. 12.

The announcement comes at a time of uncertainty surrounding future U.S. support for Ukraine. Washington has contributed the vast majority of defensive capabilities such as aerial defense platforms and modern artillery systems.

While President Biden’s administration has signaled unwavering support in public, positive rhetoric will be bound by legislative realities as the bitterly divided U.S. Congress struggles to elect its next speaker.

Zelensky has emphasized digitalization to help Ukraine shake off pervasive corruption in its government and military.

“Digitalization will provide a clear understanding of how our warriors are being supplied and where deficits are occurring and how they are being filled. This is crucial so that we can promptly show every one of our partners information about each unit of weaponry supplied. It's essential that the reports here in Kyiv match the actual facts on the front lines.”

In September, Zelensky fired Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov after serious criticism from the international news media and Ukrainian civil society groups, citing the need for new approaches towards the war.