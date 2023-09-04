Defense Minister Reznikov submits resignation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation to the Ukrainian parliament on Sept. 4 after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Reznikov's dismissal.

In his resignation statement, Reznikov mentioned the ministry's achievements since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, saying he completed the key tasks set for him over his 22-month tenure.

"In this regard, I ask the parliament to accept my resignation. I want to sincerely thank you for the trust, support, and the opportunity to serve my country at such a crucial moment," Reznikov wrote.

"One of the main priorities at the moment is to rebuild a long-term partnership with key allies to provide Ukraine with real security guarantees and defense capabilities."

On Sept. 3, Zelensky publicly announced his decision to dismiss Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and replace him with 41-year-old Rustem Umerov, the chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The President said that the decision would be voted on next week.

Reznikov's dismissal comes in the wake of several scandals within the Defense Ministry brought to light by Ukrainian media, particularly involving the procurement of equipment and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

"I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction both with the military and with society as a whole," Zelensky said in an evening address to the nation following the announcement of Reznikov's dismissal.