Zelensky: Ukraine continues evacuating its citizens from Israel; those in Gaza remain trapped

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Oct. 15 that the evacuation of Ukrainians from Israel continues amid escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

To date, 208 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have left Israel for Romania, according to Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk.

Zelensky added that new flights from Israel are also being prepared to evacuate people.

At the same time, about 260 Ukrainians who are currently in the Gaza Strip cannot leave the besieged territory, just like other civilians from other countries.

Israel ordered a mass evacuation of the densely populated region in Gaza's north ahead of a planned ground operation, a move U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced as "extremely dangerous" and "simply not possible."

The order has triggered an evacuation crisis, leaving 2 million civilians trapped in Gaza under heavy aerial attacks.

"Ukrainian diplomats, intelligence and security forces continue to work to help Ukrainians" escape from dangerous areas, Zelensky added.

“We are working with our partners to evacuate our citizens,” Zelensky said. “At any time, in any way, contact our diplomatic missions.”

As of Oct.13, the death toll of Ukrainians killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel had reached 12, Ukraine's embassy in Israel reported.