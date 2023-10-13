Update: 12 Ukrainians killed in Hamas attack on Israel

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel has risen to 12, Ukraine's embassy in Israel told the news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Oct. 13.

Another nine Ukrainians were injured, with varying levels of severity, and eight are still missing.

Earlier on Oct. 13, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that some of the missing Ukrainians may be among the 150 hostages Hamas currently holds, although he stressed there was no concrete information available yet to confirm that.

It was previously reported on Oct. 12 that seven Ukrainians had been killed in the attack.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said on Oct. 9 that there are currently 14,000 Ukrainian citizens listed on the consular register of Ukraine's embassy in Israel.

On Oct. 11, Korniychuk announced that Ukraine would start evacuating its citizens from Israel.

The Palestinian armed militant group Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, using missiles and soldiers who infiltrated into Israeli territory.

As of Oct. 13, thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died, and at least 150 Israelis and other foreigners are held hostage by Hamas.