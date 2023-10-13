Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: 12 Ukrainians killed in Hamas attack on Israel

by Nate Ostiller October 13, 2023 5:58 PM 2 min read
Israeli forensic members and soldiers gather next to a container where the bodies of Israeli casualties are being stored at the army base in Ramla, Israel, on Oct. 13, 2023. (Thomas Coex/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainians killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel has risen to 12, Ukraine's embassy in Israel told the news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Oct. 13.

Another nine Ukrainians were injured, with varying levels of severity, and eight are still missing.

Earlier on Oct. 13, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that some of the missing Ukrainians may be among the 150 hostages Hamas currently holds, although he stressed there was no concrete information available yet to confirm that.

It was previously reported on Oct. 12 that seven Ukrainians had been killed in the attack.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said on Oct. 9 that there are currently 14,000 Ukrainian citizens listed on the consular register of Ukraine's embassy in Israel.

On Oct. 11, Korniychuk announced that Ukraine would start evacuating its citizens from Israel.

The Palestinian armed militant group Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, using missiles and soldiers who infiltrated into Israeli territory.

As of Oct. 13, thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died, and at least 150 Israelis and other foreigners are held hostage by Hamas.

‘A wave of terror:’ Hamas attack brings back haunting memories of war for Ukrainians in Israel
Stefania Stavytska woke up on Oct. 7. in the Israeli port city of Jaffa with a queasy feeling of déjà-vu. The 25-year-old video producer thought she had left the sounds of sirens behind when she left Kyiv in March 2022, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Instead, she
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
