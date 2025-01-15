Russia launches mass missile attack against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 15, launching Kh-101, Kh-22, and Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously threatened to retaliate after Ukraine targeted military and industrial sites throughout Russia in a mass attack on Jan. 14.

Ukraine's Air Force issued a nationwide aerial alert in the early hours of Jan. 15, following warnings that a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken flight from Russia's Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast.

Russia also reportedly launched ballistic missiles from Belgorod Oblast.

Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky Oblast, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. In Lviv Oblast, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Russian forces had "attacked the energy infrastructure of our region and Ukraine."

There are no reports of casualties or damage at this time.

Shortly after eight in the morning, the all clear was given across much of the country.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to the Russian missile threat in western Ukraine, according to the Polish Operational Command.

Ukraine's state grid operator, Ukrenergo, imposed emergency blackouts as a preventative measure, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko announced.