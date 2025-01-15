Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Russian Air Force, tu-95
Edit post

Russia launches mass missile attack against Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert and Boldizsar Gyori January 15, 2025 8:42 AM 1 min read
A Russian Tupolev Tu-95 flies over Moscow during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2022 (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 15, launching Kh-101, Kh-22, and Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously threatened to retaliate after Ukraine targeted military and industrial sites throughout Russia in a mass attack on Jan. 14.

Ukraine's Air Force issued a nationwide aerial alert in the early hours of Jan. 15, following warnings that a group of Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken flight from Russia's Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast.

Russia also reportedly launched ballistic missiles from Belgorod Oblast.

Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky Oblast, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. In Lviv Oblast, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Russian forces had "attacked the energy infrastructure of our region and Ukraine."

There are no reports of casualties or damage at this time.

Shortly after eight in the morning, the all clear was given across much of the country.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to the Russian missile threat in western Ukraine, according to the Polish Operational Command.

Ukraine's state grid operator, Ukrenergo, imposed emergency blackouts as a preventative measure, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko announced.

Ukraine says it targeted Russia’s Engels airbase infrastructure in ‘multi-day, comprehensive operation’
Located in Saratov Oblast, over 750 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Engels airbase is home to Russian heavy bombers.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.