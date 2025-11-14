0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Friday, November 14, 2025
Europe

Macron to host Zelensky in Paris on Nov. 17 to discuss French support

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Macron to host Zelensky in Paris on Nov. 17 to discuss French support
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace on March 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron will host President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Nov. 17 to reaffirm France's long-term support, Macron's office said.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation in the "energy, economic, and defense fields," as well as progress in preparing security guarantees for Ukraine under the "Coalition of the Willing" framework.

Zelensky's ninth visit to France since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022 comes as Russia intensifies attacks against Ukraine's power grid, and its forces are advancing into a key eastern town in Pokrovsk and in southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

European allies have also expressed concerns about a large-scale corruption investigation in the energy sector, which involves Zelensky's associate, Timur Mindich, and has led to the resignation of two ministers.

Paris has been a key ally to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, providing fighter jets, artillery, long-range missiles, and more.

Macron has also been a leading player in the "Coalition of the Willing" and the main proponent of deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees.

Zelensky's trip to France will follow his visit to Greece, where he is expected to sign an energy cooperation deal, a source close to the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv has been urging Western allies to increase energy support and strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, as Russian drone and missile strikes are causing power disruptions across the country.

Most recently, Moscow's forces launched a combined mass attack against Kyiv overnight on Nov. 14, killing at least four people and injuring dozens more. Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported power outages in Donetsk, Kyiv, and Odesa oblasts.

Brazilian foreign fighters in Ukraine sound alarm about infiltration by South American gangs
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentJared Goyette
Volodymyr ZelenskyEmmanuel MacronFranceEuropean allies
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, November 14
Thursday, November 13
Show More

Editors' Picks