News Feed

Zelensky signals major cabinet reshuffle, calls for defense reforms

2 min read
by Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signals major cabinet reshuffle, calls for defense reforms
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (R) with President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Saudi Arabia in May 2023. (Rustem Umerov / Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on July 12, adding afterward that Ukraine requires new steps in managing its defense sector.

Zelensky clarified that his discussions with Umerov focused on "changes in state institutions," emphasizing that Ukraine "requires more positive momentum in relations with the United States, alongside new steps in managing the nation's defense sector." Zelensky announced via his official Telegram channel that corresponding decisions would be made public soon.

The announcement comes amid broader speculation of significant personnel changes within Ukraine's government. Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Zelensky plans to replace representatives in all G7 and G20 countries. Bloomberg reported on July 7 that Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova who has held the post since 2021 was slated for dismissal.

On July 10, during a press conference in Rome, Zelensky confirmed he was considering appointing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Ukraine’s next ambassador to the U.S.

Among other candidates reportedly considered for the U.S. ambassadorial role were incumbent Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Zelensky articulated the need for a strong ambassador to the U.S., one "to be strong and to be in the context of the most important thing, in the context of strengthening Ukraine — through weapons, first of all. Therefore, one of my ideas is that it can be Ukraine's defense minister."

A source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on July 7 that the possibility of a new ambassador was discussed during a recent phone call between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to this source, Kyiv raised the topic, suggesting the change could be "useful for both sides," and noted that multiple "strong candidates" were in consideration.

Despite the potential change, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Markarova's service: "I am grateful to Oksana Markarova... I can't tell you what will be the continuation of her work, a lot depends on her... I would like her to continue working in Ukraine."

Umerov was appointed Ukraine’s defense minister in September 2023.

Prior to this role, he served as a member of parliament, headed the State Property Fund, and was a key member of Ukraine’s delegation to negotiations with Russia at the outset of the full-scale invasion in 2022. When direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow resumed in 2025, Umerov led the Ukrainian delegation in two rounds of negotiations.

UkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyDefense MinistryRustem UmerovAmbassadorReforms
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent.

Editors' Picks