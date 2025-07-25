Ukraine wants 10 new Patriots but only has 3 secured, Zelensky says

Ukraine has secured three new Patriot air defense systems but has requested a total of ten, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on July 24.

The U.S.-built Patriots are a vital part of Ukraine's layered air defense, and are the only system in the country capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, which Russia frequently uses in its escalating mass aerial attacks.

"We have requested ten," Zelensky said, adding Kyiv was "working with partners to secure these."

"I have officially received confirmation from Germany for two systems, and from Norway for one," he said, adding Ukraine was currently working with the Netherlands on securing another.

The development comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's July 14 announcement of a NATO- and EU-backed initiative under which alliance members will purchase U.S.-made weapons systems for Ukraine.

A complete Patriot system with interceptor missiles costs upwards of $1 billion.

Zelensky also said he was "fighting to get a production license" for the interceptor missiles that the Patriot system uses.

Washington has already sent three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, with Germany providing three more.

An additional battery has come from a European coalition, though not all of the systems are currently operational due to routine maintenance rotations.

Why Ukraine needs Patriots

Unlike cruise missiles which are jet engine-powered and fly in a relatively flat trajectory, ballistic missiles are rocket-powered and launched high into the atmosphere before arcing back down onto their target.

They're only guided during the initial stages of launch, so they can be less accurate than cruise missiles, but have the advantage of reaching incredibly high speeds — sometimes more than 3,200 kilometers per hour — as they approach their targets.

As such, they are incredibly difficult to intercept, and the fewer interceptor missiles available to Ukraine, the more devastation Russian ballistic missiles are causing.

The Patriot system's missile manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, touts the latest PAC-3 interceptor as "the world's most advanced air defense missile."

Unlike its predecessor, the PAC-3 uses hit-to-kill technology, destroying incoming warheads through direct contact rather than relying on a fragmentation blast.

Though its range is shorter, typically around 35 to 50 kilometers (20 to 30 miles), it offers greater precision and is specifically tailored for high-speed ballistic threats.

"This is a weapon that has proven extremely effective for us," Dmytro Zhmailo, a military expert and executive director of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center, told the Kyiv Independent earlier this month..

"That's why Ukraine is ready to buy, lease, or simply ask for it — we see it as a matter of national security."