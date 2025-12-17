SBU detains Ukrainian soldier accused of spying for Russia's FSB, helping coordinate strikes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a soldier who spied for Moscow's intelligence while serving in Ukraine's military, the SBU said on Dec. 17.

The man is suspected of helping Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) coordinate strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces' warehouses with ammunition and drones.

According to the SBU, the detainee was the head of a medical unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and allegedly transmitted the geolocations of warehouses targeted by Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv oblasts.

The FSB also sought the coordinates of medical warehouses and vehicle fleets of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which supply medical equipment to the front line, the SBU said.

To accomplish these tasks, the detainee traveled to military units and logistics bases in northern Ukraine under the guise of business trips. While at the facilities, he marked locations on Google Maps for further reporting to the FSB, the agency said.

In exchange for cooperation, the Russians offered the agent money and promised to evacuate him to his relatives in Russia, the SBU said.

The SBU's military counterintelligence exposed the plan, documented the allegations, and detained the suspect at his workplace. The SBU also secured Ukrainian military sites during the operation.

According to the investigation, Russians recruited the suspect through Telegram channels, where he urged Ukrainians to surrender to Russia.

During searches, a smartphone and laptop were seized from the suspect, which he used to communicate with his FSB handler.

The suspect has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.