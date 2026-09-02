Zelensky reaffirms support for Germany as Berlin accuses Russia of Leipzig hybrid attack

Ukraine assured German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that it stands ready to assist after Berlin accused Russia of an attempted attack on Leipzig Airport, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 2.

"I assured (Chancellor Merz) that Ukraine is ready to help — with expertise, experience, or in other areas where Germany may need it," Zelensky said on X after a phone call with Merz.

The drones were discovered on Aug. 4 at Leipzig/Halle Airport, with one colliding with a cargo plane. Another reportedly carried explosives that were intended to strike a Ukrainian Airlines Antonov cargo plane stationed.

The company has been based in Leipzig since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion. German officials linked the drones to Russia by comparing their parts and configuration to those used by the Kremlin in previous hybrid attacks.

The German government on Sept. 1 officially accused a Russian intelligence service of attempting to carry out a drone attack on its territory, making this the first time Germany has directly blamed Russia.

"We have clear indications from our intelligence services and partner agencies, as well as from investigations in Germany and in our European partner countries, of Russian involvement," said German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during a press conference.

"This is yet another Russian escalation, and it is important that Germany responded," Zelensky said.

The leaders also discussed an upcoming Drone Deal, including when it could be signed by both parties, and a new German defense aid package that will arrive in Ukraine later in September, according to the president.

The Kremlin denied responsibility for the attack and accused Germany of escalating tensions.

Western officials have been raising alarm over increasingly frequent cases of suspected sabotage, arson, and cyberattacks, many of which were linked to Russian intelligence.