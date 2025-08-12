Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Zelensky instructs government to consider easing border rules for Ukrainians under 22

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Zelensky instructs government to consider easing border rules for Ukrainians under 22
President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he gives a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the government and military command to consider easing border-crossing restrictions for Ukrainians under the age of 22, he said during an Aug. 12 press conference.

The proposal aims to address concerns over the country's declining student population and the growing risk of losing young talent abroad.

"I believe that this is a positive and worthwhile initiative that will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and pursue their education primarily in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Under martial law, imposed at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country.

Only those aged 25 and above are currently eligible for the draft, but the restrictions apply to all men within the range.

The rules have led many teenagers to leave Ukraine before their 18th birthday to avoid travel bans.

In 2024, just 197,000 students enrolled in higher education institutions, the lowest figure in nine years, according to a June study by the think tank NGL.media. The number of schoolchildren in Ukraine has also dropped to its lowest level in three decades.

According to the research, a significant portion of those leaving are 17-year-old boys who want to secure freedom of movement before turning 18, after which they are prohibited from leaving the country.

The outflow has sparked fears of a long-term brain drain, with experts warning that Ukraine could lose a substantial share of its most promising and ambitious youth if the trend continues unchecked.

Breakthrough unlikely at Putin-Trump meeting as US, Russia, Ukraine differ on key issues
As U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, prepare for a bilateral meeting on Aug. 15 in Alaska, the aims of the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine appear to contradict each other. “At the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I’ll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made,” Trump told reporters on Aug. 11. Experts say the hastily organized summit will most likely fail to bring Trump, Putin, and President Volodymyr Zelensky to an agreement on a fu
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
Volodymyr ZelenskyUkraineWarGovernmentMobilization
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 12
Show More

Editors' Picks