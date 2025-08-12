Zelensky instructs government to consider easing border rules for Ukrainians under 22

President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the government and military command to consider easing border-crossing restrictions for Ukrainians under the age of 22, he said during an Aug. 12 press conference.

The proposal aims to address concerns over the country's declining student population and the growing risk of losing young talent abroad.

"I believe that this is a positive and worthwhile initiative that will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and pursue their education primarily in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Under martial law, imposed at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country.

Only those aged 25 and above are currently eligible for the draft, but the restrictions apply to all men within the range.

The rules have led many teenagers to leave Ukraine before their 18th birthday to avoid travel bans.

In 2024, just 197,000 students enrolled in higher education institutions, the lowest figure in nine years, according to a June study by the think tank NGL.media. The number of schoolchildren in Ukraine has also dropped to its lowest level in three decades.

According to the research, a significant portion of those leaving are 17-year-old boys who want to secure freedom of movement before turning 18, after which they are prohibited from leaving the country.

The outflow has sparked fears of a long-term brain drain, with experts warning that Ukraine could lose a substantial share of its most promising and ambitious youth if the trend continues unchecked.