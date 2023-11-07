Zelensky: Newly-delivered NASAMS systems enter service in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military is already using additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) recently delivered by Kyiv's partners, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 7.

"Timely reinforcement of our air defense before winter," Zelensky said, without specifying how many air defense systems Ukraine received in the latest delivery.

The president also didn't mention who had sent the new NASAMS to Ukraine.

Lithuania announced on Oct. 11 that it would deliver two NASAMS anti-air systems to Ukraine "in the near future" as part of the country's security assistance package.

The NASAMS systems have been in service with Ukrainian forces since November 2022, when the U.S. delivered the first batteries amid the escalating Russian airstrikes. Norway has also provided two systems in March 2023 and has already pledged to deliver two more launchers.

The NASAMS system, which has a maximum range of 50 kilometers depending on the model used, is particularly valuable for Ukraine as it uses the AIM-120 AMRAAM interceptor missile, which is the same missile used in air-to-air function in Western fighter jets.