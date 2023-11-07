Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: Newly-delivered NASAMS systems enter service in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2023 3:34 PM 1 min read
A NASAMS surface-to-air missile launcher is seen in production at the assembly line of the Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace weapons factory in Kongsberg, Norway on Jan. 30, 2023. (Petter Berntsen/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military is already using additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) recently delivered by Kyiv's partners, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 7.

"Timely reinforcement of our air defense before winter," Zelensky said, without specifying how many air defense systems Ukraine received in the latest delivery.

The president also didn't mention who had sent the new NASAMS to Ukraine.

Lithuania announced on Oct. 11 that it would deliver two NASAMS anti-air systems to Ukraine "in the near future" as part of the country's security assistance package.

The NASAMS systems have been in service with Ukrainian forces since November 2022, when the U.S. delivered the first batteries amid the escalating Russian airstrikes. Norway has also provided two systems in March 2023 and has already pledged to deliver two more launchers.

The NASAMS system, which has a maximum range of 50 kilometers depending on the model used, is particularly valuable for Ukraine as it uses the AIM-120 AMRAAM interceptor missile, which is the same missile used in air-to-air function in Western fighter jets.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
