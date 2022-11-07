Reznikov: NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems arrive in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received long-anticipated Western air defense systems to shoot down "enemy targets" more effectively, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov

"These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer," Reznikov said on Nov. 7.

The minister thanked Norway, Spain, and the U.S. "We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us," Reznikov wrote.

The arrival of NASAMs and Aspide comes amid Ukraine's calls for more Western air defense systems as the country braces itself for possible Russian missile and drone attacks.

Late on Nov. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia will likely launch more massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Since mid-October, Russian attacks have damaged 30-40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to Zelensky.