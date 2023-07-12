Norway to transfer 2 NASAMS launchers to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Norwegian government announced on July 12 that it will provide Ukraine with a Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense support package, containing two launch units, two fire control centers, and spare parts.

"This (package) will ensure endurance, redundancy, and flexibility and thus increase the effect of the already donated air defense to Ukraine," Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram commented.

The U.S. delivered two NASAMS systems to Ukraine in November 2022, and Norway provided two more complete units in March.

Washington has also authorized the sale of a NASAMS air defense system and associated equipment worth $285 million to Kyiv in May, and most recently on June 28, Lithuania informed that it purchased two NASAMS units for Ukraine.