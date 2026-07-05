Zelensky meets wounded soldiers, veterans in visit to Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelensky met wounded soldiers and veterans in Odesa on July 4, visiting a medical facility and attending a separate event.

Zelensky presented awards to the injured soldiers undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

"It is good to see you. Thank you for your service, for defending our country, and for your courage. We are proud of you and wish you a speedy recovery," he said.

Zelensky also met with medical personnel at the facility and presented them with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi and medals.

Got an opinion on anything you've read in the Kyiv Independent so far?

and it may appear in our Letters section. Send it to letters@kyivindependent.com and it may appear in our Letters section. SUBMIT AN OPINION

First Lady Olena Zelenska later joined Zelensky to meet with veterans and graduates of Ukraine's Superhumans rehabilitation center in Odesa.

The specialist clinic was established in Lviv and has expanded to Odesa and Dnipro.

"I'm often asked — by foreign journalists and by our partners — how Ukraine does it. How, despite all strikes and all the horrible pain, Ukrainians can keep going, refuse to give up, and remain so resilient. One of the answers is you and your example," Zelensky told veterans.

Zelenska serves on the Supervisory Board of Superhumans, and a separate area was dedicated to a mental health program initiated by the First Lady.