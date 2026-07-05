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Zelensky meets wounded soldiers, veterans in visit to Odesa

2 min read
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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Presisdent Volodymyr Zelensky, wearing all black stands by the bedside of a wounded Ukrainian soldier in a medical facility.
President Volodymyr Zelensky greets a wounded soldier at a hospital in Odesa on July 4, 2026. (Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met wounded soldiers and veterans in Odesa on July 4, visiting a medical facility and attending a separate event.

Zelensky presented awards to the injured soldiers undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

"It is good to see you. Thank you for your service, for defending our country, and for your courage. We are proud of you and wish you a speedy recovery," he said.

Zelensky also met with medical personnel at the facility and presented them with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi and medals.

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First Lady Olena Zelenska later joined Zelensky to meet with veterans and graduates of Ukraine's Superhumans rehabilitation center in Odesa.

The specialist clinic was established in Lviv and has expanded to Odesa and Dnipro.

"I'm often asked — by foreign journalists and by our partners — how Ukraine does it. How, despite all strikes and all the horrible pain, Ukrainians can keep going, refuse to give up, and remain so resilient. One of the answers is you and your example," Zelensky told veterans.

Zelenska serves on the Supervisory Board of Superhumans, and a separate area was dedicated to a mental health program initiated by the First Lady.

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Inside the Ukrainian military’s fight to motivate new recruits
UkraineVeteransOlena ZelenskaUkrainian soldiersVolodymyr ZelenskyMental healthRehabilitationOdesa OblastOdesa
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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