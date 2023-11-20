Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky meets with Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch in Kyiv

by Nate Ostiller November 20, 2023 2:50 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky with Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch in Kyiv in a photo posted on Nov. 20. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of the broadcasting giants Fox Corporation and News Corp., as well as journalists from Fox News and News Corp-owned tabloid The Sun during their visit to Kyiv, the President's Office reported on Nov. 20.

Zelensky thanked Murdoch, as well as Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall and The Sun journalist Jerome Starkey, for their coverage of the war in Ukraine. He awarded Hall with the Order of Merit III class award  "for his outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity."

Hall was injured by Russian fire in Ukraine in March 2022, and two of his colleagues were killed.

Murdoch and the journalists also met with Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak earlier.

Fox News is the most successful asset of the Fox Corporation, a sister company of News Corp. and the top-rated cable news network in the U.S.

It has a conservative bent and is typically associated with support for the Republican Party.

Its most popular political commentator and talk show host, Tucker Carlson, had a primetime show from 2016-2023.

Before and after the full-scale invasion, Carlson often made remarks defending Russia, as well as spreading Russian propaganda about Ukraine. His televised comments were at times used by Russian state-run media to try and demonstrate that segments of the U.S. supported Russia and that there was division among the country about the U.S.'s role in the war.

Carlson was fired by Fox Corporation in April 2023. Although the company did not officially give a reason for his termination, it was widely speculated that it was because of leaked private messages where he criticized the company's management.

Since his departure from Fox, Carlson has maintained an online presence, especially on Twitter, where he has continued to spread misinformation about Ukraine, as well as making comments bearing a similarity to Kremlin talking points about the war.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander
Key developments on Nov. 19: * Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander * Ukrainian teenager deported to Russia returns to Ukraine * Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol * Russian attacks on Kherson injure 6, including 2 kids * Defense Ministry: Russia has lost 7,000 troops over…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.