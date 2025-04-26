Zelensky meets Vatican state secretary on sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Vatican State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi on April 26 following Pope Francis's funeral.

Zelensky met with various world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral on April 26.

"During our conversation, special attention was paid to the path to a just and lasting peace and the efforts of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe to establish a complete, unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky said.

Efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine have intensified in recent days. Trump and Zelensky discussed a potential peace plan when they met in St. Peter's Basilica earlier on April 26.

"We expect that the Holy See will continue to help unite international efforts to achieve peace, the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and the release of prisoners," Zelensky said.

The Vatican City has assisted in efforts to return deported Ukrainian children and prisoners of war (POWs) from Russia.

"Thank you for supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense and the principle that peace conditions cannot be imposed on a victim country," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also met with Cardinal Zuppi, a high-ranking Cardinal close to Pope Francis. The two further discussed Ukrainians held captive by Russia.

Zelensky thanked the Vatican for its efforts to return Ukrainians from Russia, and asked for the initiative to continue.

"There are a lot of children who are being held against their will on the territory of Russia. We want to return them home, and that is why we are once again turning to the Vatican for this kind of assistance," Zelensky said.

Ukraine brought home 277 soldiers on April 19 in a major prisoner exchange with Russia ahead of Easter, which fell on April 20. The prisoner swap was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.