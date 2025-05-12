Zelensky dismisses ex-deputy defense minister from top military command body

Zelensky on May 12 removed Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk from the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine's defense apparatus.
Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.
The phone call comes as Moscow once again rejected a 30-day ceasefire, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming that a ceasefire would give "Kyiv a break to restore its military potential and continue its confrontation with Russia."
Flight MH17 departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport en-route to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 17, 2014. Three hours into the flight, the Boeing-777 was shot down by Russian proxy forces using a Buk surface-to-air missile above Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.
"I am grateful for the support and the readiness at the highest level to promote diplomacy," President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the phone conservation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We share the same view on the need for a ceasefire."
The convictions mark a significant development in Britain's efforts to counter Russian intelligence operations amid heightened tensions stemming from Moscow's war against Ukraine and repeated Kremlin threats toward Kyiv's allies.
The deepening labor shortage reflects growing strain on Russia's workforce as the Kremlin aggressively recruits men for its war against Ukraine.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukraine completed the ratification of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement on May 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal.
"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
"I myself have heard relatives talking: our village is being attacked, let's roll the car out of the garage, maybe they will shell it — at least we will get money. The car is old, we can't sell it," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 12 dismissed former Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk from the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
Havryliuk voluntarily stepped down from his role as first deputy defense minister on April 11, amid scandal over the ministry's handling of defense procurement.
Zelensky issued a decree on May 12 officially removing Havryliuk from the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine's defense and security apparatus.
The Presidential Office did not provide details on the reasons for the dismissal.
A source in the Defense Ministry reportedly told the news outlet Suspilne that the firing was related to Havryliuk's decision to transfer 78 billion hryvnia (approximately $1.8 billion) from the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) to a Polish intermediary company to purchase ammunition for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service.
Havryliuk was appointed first deputy defense minister in charge of procurement in May 2024. The defense procurement sector was reformed in December 2023, aiming to comply with NATO standards.
One of NATO and European partners' requirements for Ukraine was the establishment of two agencies that would be directly responsible for procurement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, not through the Defense Ministry or contractors.
Shortly before his resignation, Havryliuk on April 7 announced that the ministry planned to merge the DPA and the State Rear Operator (DOT), a sister agency overseeing the procurement of non-lethal supplies for the Armed Forces.
The announcement came as Defense Minister Rustem Umerov faced scrutiny and accusations of corruption for his efforts to undermine the DPA. In January Umerov fired Maryna Bezrukova, the head of the DPA, in a move that sparked outrage among anti-corruption activists.
Havryliuk announced his resignation on April 11 and was replaced by Serhii Boyev shortly thereafter.