Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Defense Procurement Agency, Defense Ministry, Volodymyr Zelensky, Anti-corruption, Ukraine
Edit post

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2025 2:40 PM 2 min read
Maryna Bezrukova, the head of the Defence Procurement Agency in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 19, 2024. (Danylo Pavlov / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Maryna Bezrukova, head of Ukraine's Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), has been officially dismissed over "failure to meet delivery plans and other violations," the Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 31.

Her firing follows a week of escalating tensions between the ministry and the DPA. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov suspended Bezrukova on Jan. 24, appointing Arsen Zhumadilov as temporary director, despite the agency's supervisory board voting to extend her contract days earlier.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for her removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.

Hours before her firing, Bezrukova posted on Facebook that she asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to prevent the "destruction" of the agency. She warned that further disruptions would harm military supplies and erode donor and partner trust.

Umerov's decision to fire Bezrukova sparked backlash, as Ukrainian law grants supervisory boards the sole authority to appoint or dismiss state enterprise heads. The Anti-Corruption Action Center (ANTAC) accused the Defense Ministry of a "hostile takeover," alleging it manipulated the state enterprise register to "legitimize" Zhumadilov's appointment.

The Justice Ministry confirmed that Bezrukova was initially removed from the register as director on Jan. 25, with Zhumadilov listed as the new director. Her name was later restored, but with the designation of "suspended director," while Zhumadilov remained listed as "temporary director."

On Jan. 27, G7 ambassadors urged a swift resolution, stressing the need to maintain uninterrupted arms procurement. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) launched an investigation on Jan. 28 into potential abuse of power by Umerov.

Ukraine’s arms procurement chief asks Zelensky to ‘stop the destruction’ of the agency
“Further delays threaten critically important supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and destroy the trust of donors and partners,” Bezrukova said.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
8:31 AM

Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.