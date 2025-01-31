Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Maryna Bezrukova, head of Ukraine's Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), has been officially dismissed over "failure to meet delivery plans and other violations," the Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 31.

Her firing follows a week of escalating tensions between the ministry and the DPA. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov suspended Bezrukova on Jan. 24, appointing Arsen Zhumadilov as temporary director, despite the agency's supervisory board voting to extend her contract days earlier.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for her removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.

Hours before her firing, Bezrukova posted on Facebook that she asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to prevent the "destruction" of the agency. She warned that further disruptions would harm military supplies and erode donor and partner trust.

Umerov's decision to fire Bezrukova sparked backlash, as Ukrainian law grants supervisory boards the sole authority to appoint or dismiss state enterprise heads. The Anti-Corruption Action Center (ANTAC) accused the Defense Ministry of a "hostile takeover," alleging it manipulated the state enterprise register to "legitimize" Zhumadilov's appointment.

The Justice Ministry confirmed that Bezrukova was initially removed from the register as director on Jan. 25, with Zhumadilov listed as the new director. Her name was later restored, but with the designation of "suspended director," while Zhumadilov remained listed as "temporary director."

On Jan. 27, G7 ambassadors urged a swift resolution, stressing the need to maintain uninterrupted arms procurement. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) launched an investigation on Jan. 28 into potential abuse of power by Umerov.