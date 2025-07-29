Zelensky discusses new anti-corruption bill with Danish, Canadian leaders

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 29 he had discussed with the Canadian and Danish prime ministers a bill seeking to restore the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies.

Zelensky's talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen followed the passage on July 22 of a law that effectively destroyed the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Critics, including civil society groups and Western partners, said the measure undermined the agencies' independence and jeopardized Ukraine's EU accession process.

The law sparked the first large-scale protests in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, prompting Zelensky to back down and submit a new bill to restore the agencies' independence. The new bill is expected to be considered by parliament on July 31.

Zelensky said that the Danish and Canadian leaders had expressed support for the new bill and agreed on the urgent need for the Ukrainian parliament to vote on it this week.

"I'm grateful to Denmark for its support. We agreed that the parliament must vote on this bill without delay – already this week," Zelensky said after his call with Frederiksen. He added that Ukraine must "make the most" of Denmark's presidency in the EU Council to advance on European integration.

In a separate conversation with Carney, Zelensky said the leaders agreed on the importance of securing parliament's approval of the new legislation on July 31.

"Mark and I share the same view: it is now essential that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) adopt this bill in full on July 31," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also thanked Carney for Canada's continued military and financial assistance, and said they discussed Ukraine's defense needs — including enhanced air defense and co-production of drones, especially interceptors.

Zelensky previously acknowledged that the law restricting the agencies' independence had lacked proper public consultation. "Probably, there should have been a dialogue," he said on July 24. "Communication is always necessary."

He said the updated bill includes provisions to protect anti-corruption agencies from Russian influence, including mandatory polygraph testing for employees every two years.