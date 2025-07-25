'There should have been a dialogue' — Zelensky on controversial Ukrainian law that sparked protests

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and it is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed criticism of the controversial new law that strips Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies of independence, saying on July 24 that there should have been a dialogue between parliament and society before its adoption.

Zelensky signed the bill into law on July 22, shortly after it was passed by parliament, sparking protests in Ukraine and drawing criticism from Western allies.

"Probably, there should have been a dialogue. Communication is always necessary," Zelensky told journalists on July 24, adding that he is focused on the war because right now, this is "the number one issue in Ukraine."

The law expanded the prosecutor general's authority over cases handled by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). It also allows the prosecutor general to issue binding instructions to NABU, reassign cases outside the agency, and delegate SAPO's authority to other prosecutors. Critics say the changes dismantle safeguards that protect both bodies from political interference.

Following strong backlash, Zelensky announced that a new bill had been submitted to the Ukrainian parliament just two days later, on July 24.

After Zelensky submitted the bill to the Verkhovna Rada, parliamentary chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that lawmakers would consider it during an emergency session on July 31.

"During the consideration of this bill, I will propose that it be adopted immediately, both as a basis and in full, and that its urgent signing be supported," Stefanchuk said.

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), a watchdog, supported the president's initiative, saying it would "restore the principles previously dismantled by the Verkhovna Rada."

"It is very important that society speaks. I respect the opinion of society," Zelensky said.

"People have the right to say what they think. People said — everything must be according to the law. For me, it was very important that we listened and responded adequately. People asked for changes. We responded."

Following the adoption of the bill on July 22, multiple international leaders held phone calls with Zelensky, reportedly urging him reconsider the decision, which also undermines Ukraine's path to EU membership.

Zelensky said he assured EU partners that he has a solution to address the fallout from the bill's adoption.

"We are part of the same infrastructure as Europe; we want to be part of Europe. No one is willing to take any risks," Zelensky said.

"As for NABU and SAPO, I told them that I would find a solution. I would present my vision based on what is needed on the anti-corruption side and what society wants," Zelensky added.

The president assured that the new draft law was developed around the core principles of anti-corruption agencies independence.

The contentious law was initially passed under the justification of ridding the agencies of Russian influence — although no procedures in the law actually addressed the issue.

Zelensky said that the new bill includes provisions designed to shield all law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies from Russian influence as it requires their employees to undergo polygraph tests once every two years.

Until parliament approves the new bill and the president signs it, the law passed on July 22 remains in effect.

On July 22-24, protestors gathered in major cities across the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa, with growing calls urging the government to amend current laws.