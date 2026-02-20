Ukraine ready for 'real compromises' but Russia's current peace terms 'terrorism,' Zelensky says

Ukraine is ready for "real compromises" in peace talks but will not accept conditions that undermine its sovereignty, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Kyodo News published on Feb. 20.

His remarks come as negotiations with Moscow remain deadlocked, with Russia maintaining maximalist demands, including Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas, a position Kyiv has rejected.

"We are ready for real compromises," Zelensky said. "But not compromises at the sacrifice of our independence and sovereignty. We are ready to talk about compromises with the U.S."

Zelensky described Ukraine's current stance on a ceasefire as a concession in itself, pointing to Kyiv's willingness to negotiate based on existing front-line positions, without withdrawing.

"'We stand where we stand' is already a major compromise," he said. "They have occupied nearly 20% of our territory, and we are prepared to talk about peace now on the basis of this principle."

He contrasted this with Moscow's position, arguing that Russia has not offered meaningful concessions.

"What are they ready for?" Zelensky said. "They told us: 'We are ready not to occupy your other regions.' But that is terrorism… 'I am ready not to kill you, just give us everything.'"

"It is an ultimatum," he added, emphasizing that Ukraine is willing to consider compromises — but only those that safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, armed forces, and citizens.

Territorial issues remain the central obstacle in the negotiations.

Washington has floated alternative arrangements, including a free economic zone in the war-affected region, though Zelensky has indicated that neither side has shown strong support for the idea.

The latest round of talks on Feb. 18 also failed to produce a breakthrough on territory, underscoring how far apart Kyiv and Moscow remain on the future of occupied regions.