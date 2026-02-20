KI logo
Ukraine ready for 'real compromises' but Russia's current peace terms 'terrorism,' Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine ready for 'real compromises' but Russia's current peace terms 'terrorism,' Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference on May 13, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine is ready for "real compromises" in peace talks but will not accept conditions that undermine its sovereignty, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Kyodo News published on Feb. 20.

His remarks come as negotiations with Moscow remain deadlocked, with Russia maintaining maximalist demands, including Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas, a position Kyiv has rejected.

"We are ready for real compromises," Zelensky said. "But not compromises at the sacrifice of our independence and sovereignty. We are ready to talk about compromises with the U.S."

Zelensky described Ukraine's current stance on a ceasefire as a concession in itself, pointing to Kyiv's willingness to negotiate based on existing front-line positions, without withdrawing.

"'We stand where we stand' is already a major compromise," he said. "They have occupied nearly 20% of our territory, and we are prepared to talk about peace now on the basis of this principle."

He contrasted this with Moscow's position, arguing that Russia has not offered meaningful concessions.

"What are they ready for?" Zelensky said. "They told us: 'We are ready not to occupy your other regions.' But that is terrorism… 'I am ready not to kill you, just give us everything.'"

"It is an ultimatum," he added, emphasizing that Ukraine is willing to consider compromises — but only those that safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, armed forces, and citizens.

Territorial issues remain the central obstacle in the negotiations.

Washington has floated alternative arrangements, including a free economic zone in the war-affected region, though Zelensky has indicated that neither side has shown strong support for the idea.

The latest round of talks on Feb. 18 also failed to produce a breakthrough on territory, underscoring how far apart Kyiv and Moscow remain on the future of occupied regions.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

