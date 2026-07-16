UK's Starmer announces $340 million for Gripen jets for Ukraine during last Kyiv visit as PM

Editor's note: The story has been updated with the latest details.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 16 announced a donation of 300 million euros ($340 million) to help deliver 16 advanced Gripen fighter aircraft to Ukraine in cooperation with Sweden.

The announcement came during Starmer's final visit to Kyiv as the British prime minister, aimed to demonstrate his country's "cast-iron support for Ukraine" amid Russian aggression.

In June, Kyiv signed a deal with Sweden to purchase 16 Gripen E fighter jets, with deliveries to begin as early as 2029.

Zelensky received Starmer in Kyiv, where the two paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian fighters at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen.

"I thank Keir and the United Kingdom for their unwavering respect for our warriors, for all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelensky said on X.

Speaking in a joint conference with the Ukrainian leader, Starmer hailed Ukraine as "one of the most battle-hardened, tech-savvy, creative military forces in the world," a "net contributor to collective security, and one of the best allies we could have."

Ahead of the visit, Zelensky awarded Starmer Ukraine's Order of Freedom, citing his "outstanding personal contribution" to bilateral ties and support for Ukraine.

The British prime minister's office said Starmer's two-year leadership saw the U.K. play a "central role in driving forward international support for Ukraine and European security," including through direct military support and leadership of international initiatives such as the Coalition of the Willing and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The U.K. has emerged as one of Kyiv's key allies after U.S. President Donald Trump's radical shifts in Washington's policy toward Russia and Ukraine.

During the outgoing prime minister's tenure, London pledged 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) in annual military support for Ukraine and delivered over 250,000 drones, around 8,000 missiles, and over 350,000 artillery rounds, according to a press release from Starmer's office.

Starmer's farewell visit comes amid major political turmoil in Ukraine, with the government reshuffle ousting popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, a move that sparked protests in multiple cities.

The British prime minister is expected to officially step down on July 20 and hand the leadership of the government to his successor, incoming Labor Party leader Andy Burnham.

Starmer announced his resignation on June 22 following mounting pressure within his party. Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester, has vowed that the U.K. support for Ukraine will continue after he takes office.