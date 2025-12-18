Zelensky arrives in Poland for official visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland for an official visit on Dec. 18, the President's Office reported.

Zelensky is expected to meet Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Earlier on Dec. 18, Zelensky held talks with European leaders at an EU summit in Brussels.

During the two-day summit on Dec. 18–19, EU leaders are expected to decide whether to proceed with a "reparations loan," a plan to lend up to 210 billion euros ($250 billion) backed by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. Without additional financing, Kyiv will likely run out of cash by spring next year.

EU leaders have been discussing two options for long-term financing for Kyiv: the reparations loan and budget borrowing. Kaja Kallas, the bloc's top diplomat, estimated the chances of a consensus on the reparations loan as "50/50."